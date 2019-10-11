Manchester Arndale Centre stabbings: Man arrested on suspicion of terrorism

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of an act of terrorism after a stabbing incident at the Arndale Shopping Centre in Manchester left four people injured.

Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson confirmed the arrest of a man who held been held following the incident, which saw three people stabbed and a fourth hurt.

Witnesses described a scene of terror as shoppers, some with injuries, sought refuge in stores.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) was later stood down from the incident, confirming in a statement: "We have been dealing with the incident alongside Greater Manchester Police since 11.15 until 13.56 today."

It added: "A large number of staff have been involved and we dispatched 13 ambulances, four hazardous area response vehicles, two advanced paramedics, two doctors and two officers to the scene.

"We would like to thank the public for their assistance and patience whilst we dealt with the incident, and express our gratitude to all our staff who have worked hard over the last few hours."

They earlier wrote that they treated four patients, including one patient with serious injuries, who were taken to hospital.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "shocked by the incident and my thoughts are with the injured and all those affected".

Bev Hughes, Greater Manchester's deputy mayor for policing, crime and fire, said: "I want to praise Greater Manchester's emergency services for their swift and professional action.

"Our thoughts are with the people injured.

"The scene has been secured and all emergency services are engaged in ensuring public safety - the investigation is ongoing."

The Arndale Centre is just a few hundred yards from the Manchester Arena and Victoria railway station - both of which have been the scene of previous terror attacks.