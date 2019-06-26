Man wrongly imprisoned for Glasgow 'ice cream wars' killings dies

A man who was wrongly imprisoned after being accused of killing a family during Glasgow's 'ice cream wars' in the 80s has died.

Tommy 'TC' Campbell, 66, died at home in remote Loch Eck, Argyll.

He had been imprisoned for 18 years along with fellow accused Joe Steele, after both men were convicted of killing a family-of-six in a turf war over ice cream runs across Glasgow.

On April 16, 1984, the Doyle family, who ran an ice cream business in Garthamlock were killed when their house was torched as they slept, after refusing to give up a lucrative ice cream van route.

The youngest victim was an 18-month-old baby, Mark, who died along with mum Christine Doyle Halleron, 25.

James Doyle Senior, 53, and his sons Anthony, 14, Andrew, 18, and James Jnr, 23, also perished.

Both Mr Campbell and Mr Steele protested their innocence throughout the trial, and launched their first appeal in 1989 which was rejected.

Mr Steele escaped from prison in 1993 and glued himself to Buckingham Palace, also staging a rooftop protest at his mother's home.

In 1997 both men were briefly released while a second appeal was launched but the following year they were returned to jail.

In 1999 the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission was formed, which took up the case.

In 2001 the case went to appeal for the third time, and their convictions were finally overturned in 2004.

The human rights lawyer who represented Mr Campbell during his appeal today paid tribute to him - and said the struggle to get the conviction overturned was in part to get justice for the Doyle family.

Aamer Anwar said: "I'm heartbroken at the news of Tommy's death.

"The Ice Cream Wars case was a monument to the barbaric failures of a justice system which incarcerated two innocent men for the murder of six members of the Doyle family, but Tommy Campbell represented the inherent ability of the human spirit to fight for freedom and overcome injustice.

"As a young lawyer at the start of my career it was an honour to be asked by TC to take on his appeal.

"I still remember the day he walked into my office, with a glint in his eye and a cheeky smile.

"He was a giant of a man, who despite being imprisoned, refused to give up, fighting the judiciary and a corrupt police force.

"In 2004 I stood on the steps of the Appeal court and said: 'After 20 years of hunger strikes, 16 years in prison, breakouts, demonstrations, political pressure, solitary isolation, prison bearings and legal fight after legal fight, Tommy Campbell is finally free.' "For Tommy his struggle was so much more than just about him, it was about the pursuit of justice for the Doyle family.

"I hope now that TC is truly free and can be at peace.

"What makes me sad is that this man who had his life taken from him never received the recognition and apology he deserved."