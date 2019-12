A man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl will soon learn his fate.

Gintaras Skerlo (29), 138 Westerton Road, Glasgow, touched the 15-year-old over her clothes in Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth on May 4.

He also struggled with youths in Charlotte Dundas Court and brandished a piece of wood.

Sentence was deferred until December 19 for reports.