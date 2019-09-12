Man who escaped secure unit beat partner and injured police officer

A 31-year-old man, who escaped from a secure unit at a clinic, is finally to be sentenced for a string of offences in Fife going back almost five years.

The public were warned not to approach Andrew Waddell when he absconded from the Orchard Clinic in Edinburgh earlier this year.

Police also said at the time that he used various names and had connections to Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes.

Waddell, currently a prisoner at Edinburgh, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and admitted the following offences.

On November 3, 2014 at Blair Avenue, Glenrothes, he assaulted Aileen Beaton, his partner, by struggling with her and seizing her by the hair, causing her to fall to the ground, all to her injury.

On July 7. 2015, he failed to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

On July 4, 2016, at Daubs Farm, Auchtermuchty, he culpably and recklessly drove off in a van whilst struggling with a police officer who was leaning into the vehicle, whereby he was injured.

Between and May 8 and 15, having been lawfully remanded to Orchard Clinic, Edinburgh, he absconded from the hospital in an attempt to avoid prosecution and attempted to defeat the ends of justice.

Sheriff Craig McSherry called for reports and Waddell will remain in custody until sentencing on October 15.

