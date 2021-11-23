The assault happened at around 2.40pm on Saturday, November 20, on a grass verge between Croftfoot Drive and Tormusk Road, near the Church of St Bartholomew.
The 53-year-old male victim was approached by two men who knocked him to the ground and struck him with items, described as metal bats or similar.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
The two suspects were dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered. Police believe they made off in a dark-coloured vehicle in the direction of Castlemilk Road.
Detective Constable Gordon Reid of Cathcart Police Station said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.
“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.
“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2157 of 20 November.”