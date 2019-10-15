Man taken to hospital after falling from balcony following disturbance at Kirkcaldy flats

A road in Kirkcaldy remains closed after a serious incident which saw a man taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic was stopped from entering Fair Isle Road after police received reports of a disturbance within a property.

Police arrived at the scene just after 4pm this afternoon. Pic: Scott McCartney.

In a statement, police said a man threatened to hurt himself and officers before attempting to climb down from a balcony and falling.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a disturbance within a property on Fair Isle Road, Kirkcaldy, around 3.10pm on Tuesday, October 15.

“Officers attended and a 38-year-old man threatened to harm himself and police from within the property.

“The man then attempted to climb down from a balcony and fell. He has been taken to Victoria Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”

There was a high police presence at flats in the street along with other emergency service vehicles while the incident was ongoing.

Fair Isle Road remains closed.