Man suffers serious injuries in city centre attack

A MAN was assaulted by three men in the centre of the Capital.

The incident happened on Tuesday, January 14, at about 3.30am in Baxter's Place at the junction with London Road.

Detective Sergeant Iona Cory said: "The man suffered serious injuries as a result of the assault and required hospital treatment.

READ MORE: Watch as yobs break in to Livingston heritage centre home to dozens of animals

"We have carried out enquiries and have established that a man and a woman came to the assistance of the victim and we would like to speak with them.

"Were you in the area and helped the victim, if so please get in touch on 101 quoting 2468 of 16 January, 2020."