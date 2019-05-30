Man stabbed to death near Edinburgh Castle

A 40-year-old man has been arrested after another man was stabbed to death near Edinburgh Castle.

Police have confirmed that a man in his twenties has died following the city centre incident, which was reported at about 1:50pm.

Castle Terrace and Johnston Terrace have been taped off by officers as inquiries are carried out at the scene.

Police have not confirmed details of the circumstances but the Daily Record has reported that a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death.

One witness told the Evening News of how she watched as undercover cops swooped to arrest the stabbing suspect at the entrance to Castle Terrace car park.

The 24-year-old witness was walking with friends from Princes Street when back-up officers in marked vans and cars came screaming past them.

Police have sealed off the road in Edinburgh city centre.

Plain clothes officers were already on the scene and found a "weapon" on the suspect before placing it in an evidence bag.

They said: "We were just walking home and we saw the police grab a man and take something off him.

"I'm not sure what it was but they took it out of the back of his coat or trousers and put it into a brown bag.

"He was being held on the ground by three officers. About three police vans came past with their sirens on the more from the other end of the road."

Another witness at the scene said: "There's a lot of police cars and they've closed off the road. We went over to see what was going on but the police weren't saying anything."

Chief Inspector David Robertson, Area Commander for the City Centre, said: "I would like to reassure local residents and businesses that there is not believed to be any ongoing risk to the public.

"Johnston Terrace and King's Stables Road are currently closed and people are asked to avoid the area, where possible.

"Our enquiries continue and anyone who may have witnessed this, and has not yet spoken to officers, should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 1876 of 30 May, immediately."