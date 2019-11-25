Man stabbed in Scottish railway station after altercation with large group

Have your say

A man has been treated in hospital following a stabbing in a railway station car park.

The victim, in his 50s, was attacked by two men following an altercation in Station Road in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, in the early hours of Sunday.

His attackers were part of a larger group that included women, who all ran back in the direction of Station Road after the attack in the car park.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the victim needed hospital treatment for an injury that was not life-threatening. He has since been released.

They are appealing for information about the incident, which happened at 1.12am on Sunday in the car park at Blantyre railway station.

Among the group were three men, one of whom was between 5ft 10in and 6ft, aged between 20 and 40, of stocky build and with dark hair.

He was wearing a khaki jacket with a patch on the left sleeve, blue jeans and white trainers.

The other two men were both white and between 5ft 8in and 5ft 10in.

One was aged between 20 and 40, with short dark hair and of slim build.

He was wearing a dark jacket with a large white patch on the shoulder area of each sleeve, light blue jeans and white trainers.

The other man was of heavy build and was wearing a dark hooded tracksuit top with a white stripe down each sleeve, dark shorts, black socks and white trainers.

The two women were both white and aged between 18 and 25.

One was of slim build with short dark hair tied into a bun and was wearing a black jacket, light-coloured trousers and white trainers.

The other was of heavy build and had short dark hair tied up. She was wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 40 of 24/11/19, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.