Man sexually assaults teenage girl in Glasgow city centre

A man sexually harassed a 16-year-old girl in the street.

The teenager was walking down Renfrew Street in Glasgow with her friend when the man approached her.

picture: JPI Media/GoogleMaps

He touched the girl inappropriately then ran off down Cambridge Street, heading towards Cowcaddens Road.

The incident happened at about 10.30pm on Wednesday and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Police said the suspect has been described as black, between the age of 18 to 25, slim and has short black hair.

He was wearing a black hooded jacket, beige jogging trousers and white trainers at the time of the attack.

Detective Constable Chris Smith, of Glasgow City Centre Police Office, said: “Officers have been carrying out enquiries into this incident and studying a wide range of CCTV footage to gather more information on the man responsible.

“The girls have reported that they had seen the suspect following them from a cinema on Renfrew Street and along Sauchiehall Street shortly before the incident.

“We are working to trace him as soon as possible and are urging anyone who saw a man matching his description acting suspiciously, or who can assist our investigation, to contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 4067 of 12 February. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”