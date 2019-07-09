Man seriously injured in stabbing in North Lanarkshire street stabbing

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed following an argument.

The 27-year-old was in Mitchell Street in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, at about 12.40am on Tuesday when he was involved in an argument with another man.

It resulted in him being stabbed, police said.

The victim was able to make his way to Craigend Drive, where he contacted a family member who called an ambulance.

He was taken to Monklands Hospital but has since been transferred to the Golden Jubilee Hospital in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

Police are keen to speak to a man and woman in the area at the time.

Detective Sergeant Clare Cassidy said: "This attack has left a young man in a very serious condition that requires surgery and could quite easily have had fatal consequences.

"The suspect is described as being a white male who was dressed in shorts, a black jumper and black T-shirt.

"It is also believed that there was a man and woman in the area at the time and I urge them to come forward immediately as they may be able to provide vital information that could assist our inquiry.

"The woman is described as being in her mid-30s with brown hair and the man is described as wearing a black hat."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at Coatbridge on 101, quoting incident number 0170 of July 9.