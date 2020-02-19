Man seriously injured in hit-and-run in East Lothian

Police are appealing for dash-cam footage.

A man has suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run in East Lothian.

The incident took place in Church Street, Tranent. Pic: Google Street View

The incident happened between 7pm and 7.20pm on Sunday in Church Street, Tranent.

The man was struck by a small dark-coloured hatchback which failed to stop.

The man sustained serious injuries to his ankles and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Sergeant Paul Ewing, of Road Policing East, said: "This incident has resulted in a man being seriously injured and we are looking for the public's help to trace the driver of the vehicle.

"The driver of the car failed to stop after the collision and I would urge anyone who has any information to contact police.

"I would also appeal to anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the area around the time of the incident to get in touch with officers."