Man seriously assaulted near Kushion Nightclub in Glasgow

A man needed treatment to his face after being seriously assaulted outside a Glasgow nightclub.

Police are calling on witnesses to come forward after a 21-year-old man was attacked outside Kushion Nightclub on Bath Street around 2:20am on Wednesday (1 May) morning.

The attack took place near Kushion nightclub in Glasgow. Picture: Google.

He was treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary for a facial injury then later released.

The attacker responsible is described as white, male, aged 45 – 50 years, bald and wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Detective Constable Vikki Reid of City Centre Police Office said: “Enquiries are continuing into this matter and officers have been gathering CCTV footage to gather more information into this crime.

“At this time, I would urge any witnesses to this attack, or anyone who was in Bath Street around this time, particularly motorists with dash-cam footage to contact us through 101 quoting reference number 1021 of 1st May 2019. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”