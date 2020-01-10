Man's body found by walker near Edinburgh's Arthur's Seat

The body was found at Salisbury Crags last night.

A body has been found near Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.

The body was found near Arthur's Seat.

The body was discovered at Salisbury Crags near Arthur's Seat and police were called this morning (Friday).

The Daily Record has linked the find to an appeal to trace missing man Robert Cochrane from Galashiels, who was last seen outside Waverley Station on January 2, but this has not been confirmed by police.

A Police spokesperson said: "Police Scotland was called to Salisbury Crags in Edinburgh shortly after 10.35am on Friday, 10 January after the body of a man was found in the area.

"The man was pronounced dead at the scene and enquiries are ongoing. Emergency services are currently in attendance."

More to follow.