Man's body discovered near Dynamic Earth, police seal off area

The body of a man has reportedly been discovered near Dynamic Earth.
A man's body has been found near Dynamic Earth on the edge of Holyrood Park.
Police were called to the scene at around 11am, with the area sealed off.
A police spokesman said: "Officers were called to Holyrood Road in Edinburgh shortly after 11am following the discovery of a man's body near the Dynamic Earth building.
"Inquiries are ongoing and are still at an early stage. A police presence will be maintained in the area in the meantime."
READ MORE - Scottish GP bans patients from phoning surgery - makes them fill out online form
READ MORE - Mhairi Black: A wildcat Scottish independence referendum should be considered