Man's body discovered near Dynamic Earth, police seal off area

The body of a man has reportedly been discovered near Dynamic Earth.

A man's body has been found near Dynamic Earth on the edge of Holyrood Park.

Police were called around 11am

Police were called to the scene at around 11am, with the area sealed off.

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called to Holyrood Road in Edinburgh shortly after 11am following the discovery of a man's body near the Dynamic Earth building.

"Inquiries are ongoing and are still at an early stage. A police presence will be maintained in the area in the meantime."

