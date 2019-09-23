Man’s aggressive actions in Carron Lidl store

Have your say

A Falkirk man who shouted and swore at a woman after shop staff wouldn’t sell him alcohol has been jailed.

John Hay (42) of 24 Cross Street, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on August 14, 2017 at Lidl in Carron Road.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard police were called after Hay began shouting and swearing at staff who refused to serve him the drink he wanted.

Employees had also seen him and the complainer arguing.

Sheriff Derek Livingston sentenced Hay to 90 days in custody, backdated to August 21.