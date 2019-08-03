Man rushed to hospital after he was 'attacked and raped'

The 35-year old was taken to hospital after the early morning incident in which he was beaten up and raped.

The attack took place in a flat on the Glen Urquhart in East Kilbride and the victim was taken to Hairmyres Hospital after raising the alarm around 5am.

The area surrounding the flats has been sealed off as the investigation into the attack continues.

It is thought that Police Scotland are following a positive line of enquiry, with a spokesperson saying: "We can confirm a 35-year-old man reported being attacked and seriously sexually assaulted within a flat in East Kilbride. Enquires are ongoing."

Read more: Pilots arrested at Glasgow Airport for 'failing breath test'