Man required hospital treatment after being seriously assaulted in Clydebank

The 32-year-old victim was walking on Braes Avenue towards Brown Avenue, at around 10pm on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, when he was approached from behind by the suspect who assaulted him.

The victim required hospital treatment after the assault, as he sustained serious injuries to his head and torso.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect is described by police as being male, aged in his 20s or 30s, around 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with short dark hair.

It is not known what he is wearing, but he is believed to have left the scene on foot after the assault.

Police are currently carrying out enquiries, and have gone door-to-door in the area. They are asking anyone who saw what happened or who has information that might help their enquiries to come forward.

The suspect is described as male, ages in his twenties or thirties, around 6ft 2ins tall of slim build with short dark hair. His clothing is unknown. He is believed to have left the scene on foot after the assault.

Police are requesting that anyone with doorbell cam or CCTV footage from Braes Avenue hand over any relevant footage to them, after a serious assault happened on the street in Clydebank.

Detective Constable Paul Lyons from Clydebank CID said: “This incident happened in a very residential area, and, although we appreciate the time of night meaning it was dark, we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened, or who may have seen the victim or suspect immediately prior to, or after, the assault.

“Anyone with private or doorbell camera systems that we haven’t yet spoken to in the Braes Avenue area should check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us. Also any drivers recording with dash-cam are asked to check their systems to see if the incident was captured.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3557 of 7 December 2021.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.