Man ordered by sheriff to pay for damage at Kirkcaldy Police Station

Local man Ewan Torrens was ordered to pay £100 compensation after he admitted damaging a mattress at Kirkcaldy Police Station earlier this year.

Torrens (18), of Mill Street, Kirkcaldy appeared before Sheriff Alistair Thornton at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on June 8 this year at Kirkcaldy Police Station, St Brycedale Avenue, he did without reasonable excuse, wilfully or recklessly destroy or damage property belonging to another by ripping a mattress causing damage, contrary to the Criminal Law (Consolidation) (Scotland) Act 1995.

Sheriff Thornton ordered him to pay £100 in compensation for the damage he had caused.