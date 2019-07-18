Man on-board train from Edinburgh hurls racist abuse and shouts 'get back to your own country' at passenger

A man on-board a train from Edinburgh Waverley hurled racist abuse at another passenger before telling him to 'get back to your own country'.

British Transport Police (BTP) are now appealing for more information after racist abuse on a train between Edinburgh Waverley and Galashiels on Thursday, July 11 between 2pm and 2.20pm.

The incident happened while the man was with his young child

The suspect left the train at Galashiels along with the victim who was with his young daughter. The suspect continued to abuse the victim resulting in a scuffle.

READ MORE: Young woman sexually assaulted on Cowdenbeath-Edinburgh train

The same suspect was also seen being racially abusive towards another man on the train.

He is described as white, of medium build, with short dark brown hair. He was unshaven and wearing a t-shirt, an over-sized blue hoodie with a zip, and dark trousers and trainers.

The service was the 1.24pm train from Edinburgh Waverley to Galashiels.

READ MORE: East Lothian drug dealer who was found with £90k of cannabis pretended to fall asleep in court

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the offence. They would especially like to obtain the witness account of the second man who was racially abused.

Witnesses are asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 330 of 11/07/19.

for the latest crime and breaking incidents in Edinburgh - join our new Facebook group here.