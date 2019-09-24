Man naked apart from t-shirt over his head flashes young girls

Have your say

Police are hunting a flasher who exposed himself to three young girls.

The incident happened in Glenrothes on Sunday afternoon.

The girls, aged 11 and 12, were walking along Boblingen Way, at the rear of Barnhill Place, around 2:10 pm when they saw a man standing on the path wearing nothing other than a t-shirt over his head.

Detective Constable Stephanie Drummond at Glenrothes Police Station said: “We have been carrying out enquiries since this incident was reported.

“We know that there were other people walking along the path at the time, and I would appeal to them, or anyone with information that will assist our investigation to contact officers.”

Police described the man as white, around six feet tall, and of heavy build. He was wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt.

Anyone with information should contact Glenrothes Police Station through 101 quoting reference number 2275 of September 15.