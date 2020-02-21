A 35-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault at Edinburgh Haymarket station last night.

Man left with life-threatening head injuries after attempted murder in Edinburgh Haymarket

Officers were called to Edinburgh Haymarket station at 9.55pm last night (20 February) following reports that a man had been pushed down the stairs and another man assaulted on platform two.

Paramedics attended and a 58-year-old man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening head injuries. He remains in a critical condition.

A 32-year-old man was also assaulted and sustained facial injuries.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and assault and is appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court this morning.

Detective Inspector Brian McAleese from British Transport Police said: “We believe a verbal altercation took place between three men on the stairs between platform two and three, which resulted in one of the men being pushed down the stairs and another assaulted”.

“Thankfully officers were quickly on scene and a 35-year-old man was arrested. I’d now urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it to get in touch with us as soon as possible to assist with our enquiries”.

“You can text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 661 of 20/02/20. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”