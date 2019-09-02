Man jailed over rape of vulnerable woman in Edinburgh

A MAN who subjected a disabled woman to a brutal sexual assault within her Edinburgh home has been jailed.

David Reid held his 63-year-old victim, who has arthritis and walks with a stick, captive at knifepoint in the house in the Corstorphine area of the city before carrying out the "disturbing" attack in October 2017.

Reid was sentenced to four years and three months at the High Court in Glasgow.

The woman, who initially answered the door believing it to be a delivery, managed to flee the property and sought assistance from members of the public who contacted police after the ordeal.

A court heard how Reid, 61, arrived at the victim's door drunk and clutching a bottle of whisky.

He asked the woman if she wanted a drink and when she declined, he became angry and aggressive and pulled a knife from his pocket and threatened her.

Reid then barged his way into the woman's house and told her: "If you don't shut up, I will slit your throat," before forcing her into the hall and raping her.

The court heard that Reid has a litany of serious convictions dating from 1978 to 2016, including the rape of a girl aged between 13 and 16 in 1978, attempted rape in 1988 and two rapes and an attempted rape in 1998.

He has also breached the sexual offences act by failing to abide by the notification requirements.

Reid was arrested a short time after the attack and pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow in August 2018.

Sentencing Reid at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, Lord Clark said: “This was a disturbing and violent rape of a vulnerable woman.”

He added the serial rapist had been deemed a “high risk” of committing even more similar crimes.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Maclean from Edinburgh's Public Protection Unit said: "Reid carried out a terrifying attack on a lone female occupant that left her fearing for her life.

"The members of the public who came to the woman's aid after she fled from Reid played a vital role in ensuring we were able to apprehend them and I wish to thank them for their help.

"I also want to commend the bravery of the victim whose testimony and support of our investigation resulted in a conviction. It is my sincere hope that this sentence brings some closure and comfort to to her.

"Police Scotland will always investigate reports of sexual crime, working closely with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, and other partner agencies, to ensure that perpetrators such as Reid are brought to justice and victims are supported."

Reid was sentenced to four years and three months, and also given an Order of Lifelong Restriction.