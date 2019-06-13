Man jailed for raping teenage boy and girl in Stirling

A man has been found guilty of raping a teenage boy and girl.

Archibald Weir, 37, was jailed today for serious sexual offences against two teenagers in Stirling.

Archibald Weir has been placed on the sex offenders register for life. Picture: Police Scotland

Weir, of the St Ninians area of the city, was found guilty last month at Edinburgh High Court of the rape of a man, in his teens, and a teenage girl.

READ MORE: Edinburgh man cleared of attempting to kill six-week-old baby at Gorgie flat

Last February, officers began an investigation into Weir after a woman in her 20s was seriously assaulted by him, and disclosed to officers that Weir had raped her 14 years before.

He was arrested and charged for these offences, and later charged with the rape of a man which took place in 2001.

An investigation had been conducted and a report was previously submitted to the Procurator Fiscal regarding the attack on the man, with the case reopened by police following the latest allegations.

READ MORE: Thug battered his own mum with rolling pin at Falkirk flat

At Livingston High Court, he has now been sentenced to six years in prison and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Inspector Yvonne O'Rourke of Forth Valley's Public Protection Unit said: "Archibald Weir perpetrated serious sexual and violent crimes against two teenagers.

"He completely violated their trust and, through their courage, Weir has finally been held accountable for his crimes and the victims have justice after many years.

"We take all reports of sexual crimes, regardless of the passage of time, very seriously and anyone with information about sexual offences can contact Police Scotland on 101 at any time."