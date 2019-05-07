Man jailed for downloading child abuse images

A Fife man, who downloaded more than 1000 indecent images of children, has been jailed.

Allan McMeikan repeatedly changed his story about how the images ended up on his phone but even his own solicitor conceded the explanation were untrue.

McMeikan initially claimed he had not downloaded the images but an expert brought in by the defence said he had.

You may also be interested in:

Man arrested after Kinghorn crash incident

Man found dead after Fife crash death mystery

59 new homes planned for Kirkcaldy waterfront

He already had a previous child sex conviction for filming young girls.

McMeikan (51) of Durie Gardens Cottage, Leven, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He previously admitted that between March 12, and December 7, 2017, he downloaded indecent photographs of children.

Depute fiscal Dev Kapadia told the court that when McMeikan’s mobile phone was examined he was found to have 1002 indecent images of children.

There were 217 in the most serious category ‘A’. There were also 221 in category ‘B’ and 564 in category ‘C’.

When questioned by police McMeikan could give no explanation of how the images were on his device. He later claimed they had been sent to him in an e-mail.

Sheriff Charles MacNair pointed out that the images viewed by McMeikan included the rape of young children. He jailed him for 14 months.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress