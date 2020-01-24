Man in Livingston court accused of eleven rapes

A man has appeared in court charged with a string of serious sexual offences and violence against women.

Alexander Thomson, 40, appeared on petition at Livingston Sheriff Court charged with a total of 25 offences, including 11 rapes and one attempted murder.

He is also accused of seven assaults, including five which caused injury, and two charges which involve the abduction and assault of the alleged victims.

In addition he faces a stalking charge, an allegation of breach of the peace and an accusation of using coercive and controlling behaviour towards a woman, brought under Scotland’s new domestic abuse laws.

Thomson, a prisoner at Addiewell, made no plea and was fully committed for trial by jury. He was remanded in custody.