Man in hospital after being stabbed in Newton Mearns

A man has been rushed to hospital following reports of an assault in Newton Mearns.

The attacked happened around 12.30pm (Thursday, May 2) at Crookfur Road, near St Cadoc’s Primary School, with police being called following reports of a man being injured after being stabbed in the back.

A 36-year-old has since been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment. His injuries have been described as serious.

The Crookfur Road southbound off-slip at junction four of the M77 was closed following the incident, but was re-opened shortly after 2.30pm.

Police investigations are continuing.