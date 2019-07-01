Man in court charged with attempting to murder stabbed police officer

Have your say

A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a Scots policeman.

The 46-year-old officer is said to have been stabbed in the chest while police were responding to reports of a disturbance at a property in Lundin Crescent, Tayport, Fife, shortly before 1am on Saturday, June 29th.

Graeme Davidson made no plea at a brief, private, petition hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

Davidson, 37, faces four charges including assault; police assault; and assault causing injury and danger to life and attempted murder.

The case was continued for further examination.

Davidson, whose address was given only as "Fife", was remanded in custody and will appear again, once more in private, within eight days.

After the alleged incident, the officer is said to have been rushed to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, with "serious but non-life threatening" injuries.

Brian Jones, health and safety lead for the Scottish Police Federation, said: "We obviously wish our injured colleague well and hope he recovers quickly."

Police Scotland said the injured officer was released from hospital after treatment to recover at home.