Man in court after £120,000 of cannabis found in car on Scottish motorway

A man has appeared in court after £120,000 worth of cannabis was found in a car in Dumfries and Galloway.

Officers searched a vehicle on the A74(M) northbound near Ecclefechan at around 10.25am on Saturday and found 12 kilograms of the drug.

Maliq Kerciku was arrested and charged in connection with the discovery.

The 25-year-old from Walsall in the West Midlands appeared at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Monday, charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

He also faced two road traffic charges.

Kerciku made no plea and was remanded in custody.