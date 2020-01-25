Man in connection with Scottish Jamie Lee murder to appear in court

Have your say

A 25-year-old man in connection with the murder of Jamie Lee is to appear in court.

Mr Lee, 23, was shot during a gang brawl in Castlemilk, Glasgow, in July 2017.

Glasgow Sheriff Court and pictures of the scene where Jamie was shot in Glasgow in 2017 picture: JPI Media

It has been reported the young dad had just celebrated the birth of his first son when he was shot near a play park.

He died later in hospital from his injuries.

Another man in his 20s was shot that same day but remained in a stable condition.

Police Scotland can confirm that a man arrested abroad on a European Arrest Warrant in connection with the murder of Jamie Lee in 2017 is expected to appear Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, 27 January.

Eyewitnesses to the incident said the children's playpark turned to a scene of carnage.

The two feuding groups, armed with guns and other weapons, set about each other on Ballantay Quadrant and Hoddam Avenue just a few hundred metres from posh school Fernhill at around 8pm.

The rampage then spilled into a nearby cul-de-sac, Ballantay Terrace.

Jamie was left covered in blood along with the other victim, while four men were rushed to hospital and treated for less serious injuries.