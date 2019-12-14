Man hit by car in 'attempted murder' bid in Glasgow

A man was hit by a car in Glasgow in what police are treating as an attempted murder bid.

The 32-year-old was assaulted by a man who had just got out of a dark coloured Ford Fiesta at around 3.20pm on Friday in Egilsay Street, Milton.

Another man driving the car then deliberately drove at the victim and struck him before speeding off into Mingulay Crescent and then Vallay Street, with both attackers on board.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Police Scotland is treating the incident as attempted murder.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Palmer, Maryhill CID, said: "Whilst we believe the injured man was the intended target of the attack, it doesn't make any difference to our investigation or to how seriously we are taking this incident.

"To assault someone in the middle of a residential street, in the middle of the day is dangerous and reckless.

"The man's attackers had a total disregard for the safety of others in the street or residents round about.

"We are appealing to anyone who saw what happened or who may have information that will assist our investigation to come forward."