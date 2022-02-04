Scott has been placed in custody. He will be sentenced sometime next month at the High Court in Inverness.Detective Sergeant Craig Faulds from Forth Valley's Public Protection Unit responded to the conviction and said: "Ryan Scott has been found guilty of several serious offences against young children and he will now be held accountable, by the courts and the justice system, for his actions."Police Scotland will always thoroughly investigate such kinds of serious offences as they are reported to us. We will tirelessly pursue perpetrators to disrupt their activities while also remaining committed to protecting victims, as well as those at risk of becoming victims in our communities.He added: "I would encourage any person who has suffered this type of despicable abuse to report it to Police Scotland who are committed to bringing these perpetrators to justice and supporting victims through the criminal justice process."