Man found dead inside Glasgow Central Mosque

Police have confirmed that an 80-year-old man has been found dead at Scotland's largest mosque after reports that the area around it was cordoned off this morning.

Officers were called out to Glasgow Central Mosque, off Ballater Street, in the early hours of this morning, after reports that an 80-year-old man had died.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland told the Scotsman: "At around 3.40am police were called to reports of an 80-year-old man's body being found at the Central Mosque.

"A post mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death.

"The death is currently being treated as non-supicious."