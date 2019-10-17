Man found dead in Glasgow flat named by police

Police have launched a murder inquiry into the death of a 49-year-old man in Glasgow.

Steven Clark, also known as Steven Robinson, was found dead in a flat in Carrbridge Drive, Maryhill, on Monday evening.

The body of the 49-year-old was discovered shortly before 8pm.

A 19-year-old man arrested on Monday afternoon in connection with the death has since been released pending further inquiries.

A post-mortem examination is being carried out to establish the exact cause of death.

READ MORE: Teen given five-year ban over A6105 crash

READ MORE: Brother of Simple Minds singer threatened to kill fan in album row, court hears



Detective Chief Inspector Stevie Wallace said: "Extensive police inquiries are ongoing in Carrbridge Drive at this time.

"Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area to provide more information that will help us trace the person or persons responsible.

"I would ask anyone who was in the Maryhill area of Glasgow between midnight Sunday into Monday and 8pm on Monday night, and who may have seen or heard a disturbance, witnessed any strange activity or anyone acting out of character to please get in touch with us.

"I would also appeal directly to any taxi or fast-food delivery drivers who may have been working in the area that night.

"If you encountered anyone suspicious or had collections or drop-offs there during this period please to report it to us by calling 101, quoting reference number 3011 of Monday 14th October 2019.

"Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."