Man found dead in car after crashing into tree in Fife

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on the B922.

The incident happened sometime between 1am and 5.45am on Sunday, May 5 on the northbound carriageway, between Cluny and Kinglassie, half a mile south of the junction with the B921.

The crash happened on the B922. PIC: Google

The driver of a Ford Transit van contacted police after finding a red Vauxhall Corsa had left the road and struck a tree.

Emergency services responded to the area where the 27-year-old male driver was found dead within the vehicle.

Road Policing Officers closed the road for around eight hours while they conducted their investigation and are now asking anyone who can assist their inquiries to come forward.

Sergeant Stephen Quinn from Fife's Road Policing Unit said: "I wish to take this opportunity to extend Police Scotland's sympathies to the family of the driver and our investigation to determine exactly what happened during this incident are ongoing.

"Anyone who was on the B922 during the early morning of Sunday 5th May and can provide us with any relevant information should contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if you believe your vehicle's dash-cam footage may have captured this collision then please also get in touch."

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit via 101 and quote incident number 997 of the 5th May.