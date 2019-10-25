Man ‘fled scene after two died in car race’

Have your say

A man claimed he felt “emotionally unstable” hours after a double death crash he allegedly caused.

Gavin McKinnell, 33, made the remark to a friend on Facebook following the accident on the A711 Dalbeattie to Dumfries road in April 2017.

Jurors heard how McKinnell’s Ford Focus was allegedly found at the scene, but he was not there.

Another vehicle was “engulfed” in flames despite attempts by witnesses to help.

The evidence was heard at McKinnell’s trial at the High Court in Glasgow yesterday.

He is charged with causing the deaths of Shaun Boyce, 27, and Storm Drummond, 25, by dangerous driving.

Prosecutors made a number of accusations including a claim that he engaged “in a race” with Mr Boyce who was said to have lost control of his car before striking a tree and barrier with the vehicle then catching fire.

Mr Boyce and his passenger Miss Drummond are said to have been so severely injured that they died.

McKinnell, of Dumfries, denies the charge.

Postman Douglas Price told jurors how he arrived at the crash scene on 23 April 2017.

The 30 year-old said he recognised McKinnell’s Ford there and also spotted another car “as if it had been involved in a smash”. Mr Price said that vehicle was in the “process of going on fire”. Other witnesses could not tell him if anyone was inside.

Prosecutor Greg Farrell asked him: “How close did you get?” Mr Price said: “As close as possible. There was a lot of heat from the car. It was too hot.”

Mr Price then decided to move his own motor and McKinnell’s car away from the blaze.

The witness recalled: “Gavin’s car was still running at the time – but no Gavin.”

The emergency services were then called to the crash scene.

Mr Price said he later tried to get in touch with McKinnell via Facebook.

The pair had previously gone to school together Mr Price wanted to “make sure he was OK.”

Jurors went on to hear messages between the men hours after the accident. This included McKinnell stating: “I am shocked, depressed, emotionally unstable.”

Mr Price said at one point: “Just hope you are OK, bud. Just wish that I could have done more.”