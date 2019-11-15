Man facing murder trial after admitting stabbing a father in the neck outside Edinburgh City's social club

Have your say

A 42-year-old has admitted killing a father outside Edinburgh City Football Club's social club by stabbing him on the neck with a knife.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Paul Smith, who is charged with murdering electrician Andrew McCarron at Lochend Road South, Edinburgh, on July 21 offered to plead guilty to the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

49-year-old Mr McCorran was killed in a disturbance outside Edinburgh City Social Club

The plea was tender by Smith's solicitor advocate Brian Gilfedder, but was not accepted by prosecutor Lisa Gillespie.

Smith denies murdering Mr McCarron and assaulting Robert Smith to his permanent disfigurement by repeatedly striking him on the body with a knife in Lochend Road South.

Judge Lord Matthews set a trial date for April 14 at the High Court in Edinburgh.