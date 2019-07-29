Man dies after falling from window in central Edinburgh

Have your say

A man has died after he fell from a window in Edinburgh on Sunday, the police have confirmed.

Police had closed off Belgrave Crescent at around 6.15pm after they received reports of a person falling from a second floor window on Sunday evening.

Emergency services including several police cars, fire engines and an ambulance had arrived at the scene at Belgrave Crescent around 6.15pm on Sunday evening.

However, this morning officers confirmed that the man who fell from the window has died.

The police are not currently considering the death as suspicious.