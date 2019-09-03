Man dead in lorry collision as police tape off all roads leading to foot of Leith Walk

A pedestrian has died after a collision with a lorry near the foot of Leith Walk.



Emergency services were called to the scene near the Newkirkgate shopping centre at around 1:10pm on Tuesday after reports of a serious collision involving a pedestrian.



The Evening News has learned that a male pedestrian has passed away at the scene after being hit by a commercial lorry.



Emergency services remain at the scene.



All roads leading to the Newkirkgate shopping centre have been closed with local diversions put in place.



Motorists have been advised to avoid the scene.



A number of Lothian Buses services are affected by the closure.

