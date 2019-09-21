Man dead following reports of 'drugs-related incident' in Princes Street public toilets

Have your say

A man has died following reports of a "drugs-related incident" in central Edinburgh.

Emergency services were dispatched to West Princes Street Gardens around 6pm on Friday following reports that two people had taken ill in the public toilets.

A police cordon was erected around the public toilets with plain-clothed officers seen entering the building.

Officers said a man was found unresponsive and was subsequently pronounced dead.

They are treating the man's death as unexplained.

A woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Officers were called to West Princes Street Gardens yesterday, where two people were found to have taken unwell. Scottish Ambulance Service was called.

"A man was found unresponsive and subsequently pronounced dead. His death is unexplained. A woman was taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing."