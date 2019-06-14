Man dead after falling from height onto Edinburgh Street

A man has died after falling from height onto an Edinburgh Street.

Police and paramedics were called to the incident on East Market Street at about 4:40pm this afternoon.

The scene by North Bridge. Pic: Ian Georgeson

In a tweet, police said the street was closed off "following a report of a person falling from a building.

The tweet added: "Officers remain at the scene and the public are asked to avoid the area."

It is believed the man had fallen from the balcony at the top of the Scotsman Steps.

Police have taped off the scene. Pic: contributed

Police have taped off the street on either side of North Bridge, and two police cars and an ambulance can be seen parked in front of a white sheet which has been erected at the scene.

It is not known at this stage exactly how the man has fallen.

Shortly after the incident, the back entrance to Waverley Station was also closed off.

Edinburgh Travel News, which is run by members of the council's roads team, also tweeted about the incident to say the road had been shut between Jeffrey Street and Waverley Bridge.