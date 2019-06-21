Man critical after being struck by car in East Kilbride murder bid

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being deliberately hit by a car.

Police 55-year-old was the intended target of the attempted murder, which happened in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, at about 10.20pm on Thursday.

He was with a friend in Blacklands Road, speaking to the occupants of a black Hyundai car, when an altercation broke out resulting in the pair running away.

Two men got out of the Hyundai and chased them before the car was deliberately driven towards them, striking one of them.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to the town's Hairmyres Hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Detective Sergeant Martin McKendrick said: "The motive for the attack is unknown but we believe the man who was injured was the intended target.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the incident to contact us.

"If anyone has captured any footage, I would ask them to pass it on to us as it could provide us with vital information for our inquiry."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 4367 of Thursday 20 June 2019 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.