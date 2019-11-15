Man convicted of 'brutally' murdering Steven Donaldson has died in Perth prison

Have your say

One of three people found guilty of the brutal killing of oil worker Steven Donaldson has died in prison

The Courier has reported Steven Dickie was found dead in HMP Perth this morning - on the same day his co-convicted launched an appeal against their sentences.

Steven Dickie found dead in prison this morning.

Dickie and accomplice Callum Davidson were convicted of savagely killing Mr Donaldson at a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in May.

Mr Donaldson was lured to a play park in the Kirriemuir area where he thought he was going to meet his former girlfriend before Davidson and Dickie drove him to Kinnordy Nature Reserve where he was murdered.

READ MORE: Man who attempted to murder police officer jailed for ten years

Dickie was sentenced to serve a minimum of 23 years behind bars.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) has confirmed police were made aware of the 24-year-old's death and that a Fatal Accident Inquiry will be launched.

Steven Donaldson was savagely murdered by Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson.

A SPA spokeswoman said: “Steven Alexander Dickie, 24, a prisoner at HMP Perth has died.

“He was convicted at Edinburgh Court on 30 May 2019.

“Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal. A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course.”

Day appeal launched

News of Dickie's death has emerged on the same day Davidson and Tamsin Glass - who was convicted of culpable homicide for her part in Mr Donaldson's death - launched a challenge against their sentences.

Glass was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with the death of her former boyfriend, whose child she was reportedly carrying.

During the trio's trial earlier this year the court heard that Mr Donaldson's spinal court was repeatedly cut by a weapon like a sword, machete, cleaver or axe.

The detective who led the investigation said it was "one of the most brutal attacks" he had ever encountered.