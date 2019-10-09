Man charged with spate of van and farm break-ins across Jedburgh and Kelso

Police believe they have caught the man behind a spate of break-ins and thefts in the region earlier this year.

A 42-year-old man has been charged and reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with 14 Borders-wide offences in March and three more break-ins during August in Kelso.

Included in that tally are the theft of tools from several works vans in Jedburgh broken into in the early hours of March 22.

The vans targeted were parked in Priors Road, Forthill Avenue and Elliot Road, in the Parkside area of town, and the alarm was raised after members of the public came across joinery equipment cases emptied and dumped on roadsides.

The man is also charged with an attempted break-in at Smailholm and the thefts of three chainsaws from Makerstoun, two quad bikes from a farm near Gordon, a trailer and generator from Mossburnford, near Jedburgh, and a quad bike from near Blanislie, all over the course of 48 hours between March 18 and March 20.

Adding to that tally of alleged offences are further break-ins and thefts from farms near Yetholm, Morebattle and Melrose in March.

Detective constable Andrew Hope, of Galashiels police station’s criminal investigation department, said: “Officers in the Borders are committed to doing everything in their power to identify those involved in criminal activity that affects our local communities most.”

“Break-ins and thefts can often have a devastating impact on victims and business owners alike which is why tackling these types of crimes remains one of our top priorities.

“Please always remain vigilant and take all possible steps to safeguard your property, and report any suspicious behaviour or vehicles to Police Scotland on 101.”