Man charged with raping 'vulnerable' teenager at Scottish shopping centre

A man has been charged with raping a "vulnerable" woman in Aberdeen city centre.



Police were called to reports of a serious sexual assault on an 18-year-old woman in the roof garden of the St Nicholas Centre in the early hours of Saturday.



A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident has now been charged and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, Police Scotland have said.



On the day of the alleged attack, Detective Inspector Jennifer Cordiner said: "We are following a positive line of enquiry into what appears to be a targeted assault on a vulnerable female within the city centre".



Officers said the incident happened at approximately 3.45am and the area in Schoolhill was cordoned off for more than 12 hours while police investigated.



Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Walker added: "I would take the opportunity to thank members of the public who assisted the woman following this incident and for assisting with our inquiries."

