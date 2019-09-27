Man charged with murder over Glasgow flat death

Have your say

A man has been charged after a body was founds in a Glasgow flat mid-September.



Steven Savage, aged 43, was found dead at his flat in Halley Place in the city's Yoker area on September 17.

At the time, the police treated the death as suspicious and carried out an investigation.

Philip McCluskey, 59, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court today and was charged with murder.

He made no plea at the brief hearing.

McCluskey, who is from Glasgow, was remanded in custody pending a further court date.