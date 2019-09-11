Man charged with damaging Donald Trump's golf resort by doing 'doughnuts' on course

A man has been charged with causing $20,000 of damage to a golf course owned by Donald Trump by doing 'doughnuts' on the fairways.

The man - who was previously charged with breaking into the mansion of popstar Taylor Swift - is alleged to have carried out damage to the New Jersey course owned by the President on two seperate occasions.

The Somerset County prosecutor says an employee at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster observed a spinning vehicle "doing donuts" on the 11th hole on Sept. 3. A vehicle was spotted again on Sept. 8 making circular patterns on the 13th hole.

A partial license plate number led police Tuesday to charge 26-year-old Richard McEwan of Milford with criminal mischief.

McEwan was not wearing shoes when he was arrested in Swift's beachfront mansion last month.

Police said he told them he was taught to take his shoes off when entering someone's home to be polite.

A phone number listed for him has been disconnected.