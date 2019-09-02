Man charged with attempted murder after incident outside Glasgow mosque

Have your say

A man has been charged with an attempted murder outside a Glasgow mosque.

Amar Akram, 33, appeared today at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The alleged disturbance occurred at Masjid-E-Khazra on Butterbiggins Road, Govanhill on Friday afternoon.

Akram, from East Kilbride, was charged with the attempted murder and assault to the danger of life of Haroom Khan.

He is also charged with the possession of a bladed weapon.

He made no plea today and was remanded in custody for further examination by Sheriff Tony Kelly.

His next court appearance will be within the next eight days.

The alleged victim is in serious condition at Queen Elizabeth University hospital.