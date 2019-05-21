Man charged with assault for throwing milkshake on Nigel Farage

A man has been charged with common assault and criminal damage after Nigel Farage had a milkshake thrown at him while on a walkabout in Newcastle city centre.

The Brexit Party leader’s suit was left covered in the drink following the incident around 1pm on Monday and he was quickly hurried away from the scene by staff.

Brexit Party leader Nigel gestures after being hit with a milkshake while arriving for a Brexit Party campaign event in Newcastle

Northumbria Police said that 32-year-old Paul Crowther has been charged with common assault and criminal damage.

Crowther, of Throckley, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, will appear before magistrates in North Tyneside on 18 June, police said.

Describing the incident, a force spokesman said: “At around 1pm, a 55-year-old man had a milkshake thrown at him in the city centre.

“A 32-year-old man was detained at the scene and arrested by police.

“He has now been charged with common assault and criminal damage.”

An empty Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake cup was left on the floor following the disturbance.

