A man has been charged in connection with three suspicious fires in Camelon.

The 21-year-old is scheduled to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court today after a shed in Watling Street and two homes in Watling Drive and Mansionhouse Road were set alight yesterday.

The incidents took place between 5.15am and 5.55am.

A man who was inside the property in Mansionhouse Road was treated for smoke inhalation, however, no other injuries were reported.